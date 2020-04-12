The Debate
COVID-19: India Sees 909 New Cases & 34 Deaths In 24 Hrs; Centre Says '20% Cases Critical'

General News

Union Health Ministry's Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal on Sunday informed that India's tally has risen to 8356 cases of which 715 cases recovered, amid lockdown

Written By Suchitra Karthikeyan | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19

With the increase in the number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the country, Union Health Ministry's Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal on Sunday informed that India's tally has risen to 8356 cases of which 715 cases have recovered. Moreover, he added that India witnessed 909 new cases and 34 new deaths in the past 24 hours. Talking about the rapid rise in COVID-19 across the nation, he mentioned that '20% of the cases displayed moderate or critical symptoms', other were mild to no symptoms. 

COVID-19: India witnesses rise of 1035 cases in 24 hrs, Centre says 'Containment is focus'

Health Ministry: '909 new cases'

  • Total: 8356 cases with 273 deaths. 
  • 909 new cases, 34 new deaths in 24 hours
  • India increasing testing capacity: Those mild & asymptomatic patients are treated in COVID Care centres, serious are tested in the COVID dedicated hospitals
  • 979 cases were on 29 March. Today, there are 8356 cases - of which 20% of cases are of moderate symptoms or are critical
  • Today when we need 1,671 beds, then we have 1 lakh 5 thousand beds in the dedicated 601 COVID hospitals
  • Increased training and focus is now on increasing COVID-19 dedicated hospitals

People's Bank of China buys 1% stake in HDFC Ltd, picking up 1.75 crore shares

Talking about the number of samples tested, ICMR's  Dr. Manoj Murhekar said 219 labs were testing patients and that 40 vaccines are currently under development globally. He added that about 15757 samples were tested on an average per day. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has urged people to report cybercrime through 'Cyberdost', as an increasing number of people are working from home.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Five states extend lockdown till April 30; total cases at 8356

ICMR: '186906 samples tested'

  • Total testing labs: 219 labs - 151 Govt & 68 pvt
  • 186906 samples tested, of which 7953 tested positive.
  • 15757 samples tested on an average per day
  • 584 tested positive on an average per day
  • More than 40 vaccines are under development but none have reached the next stage

MHA: 'Use cyberdost'

  • Transport of goods (essential & non-essential) is ongoing intra-state and inter-state
  • With an increase in work from home, citizens are encouraged to report cybercrimes via 'Cyberdost'
     

Kejriwal confirms lockdown extension, says 'PM has taken correct decision to extend' 

First Published:
COMMENT
