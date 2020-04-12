COVID-19: India Sees 909 New Cases & 34 Deaths In 24 Hrs; Centre Says '20% Cases Critical'

With the increase in the number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the country, Union Health Ministry's Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal on Sunday informed that India's tally has risen to 8356 cases of which 715 cases have recovered. Moreover, he added that India witnessed 909 new cases and 34 new deaths in the past 24 hours. Talking about the rapid rise in COVID-19 across the nation, he mentioned that '20% of the cases displayed moderate or critical symptoms', other were mild to no symptoms.
Talking about the number of samples tested, ICMR's Dr. Manoj Murhekar said 219 labs were testing patients and that 40 vaccines are currently under development globally. He added that about 15757 samples were tested on an average per day. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has urged people to report cybercrime through 'Cyberdost', as an increasing number of people are working from home.
