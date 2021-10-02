Cleaning Drive Held At Yamuna Ghat: NMCG

A cleanliness drive was organized at a Yamuna Ghat in Kalindi Kunj in Delhi as part of the 'Swachhta Hi Sewa' campaign and to observe Gandhi Jayanti, the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) said on Saturday.

The volunteers from NMCG, stakeholders and partners, including Ganga Vichar Manch, Tree Craze Foundation, Ganga Samagra, Yamuna Mission, local municipal bodies etc. participated in the event, it said in a statement.

Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, DG, NMCG, who participated in the drive, emphasized on the importance of rejuvenating not just Ganga but also its tributaries to bring back the river's wholesomeness.

The cleaning of tributaries of Ganga like Yamuna, Hindon, Ram Ganga, Kosi etc. is part of the Namami Gange Programme, and several projects have been sanctioned, he said.

He added that apart from Gandhi Jayanti, the nation is also celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav', and similar activities are being organized in various parts of the main stem Ganga basin states by the volunteers of Ganga Vichar Manch.

