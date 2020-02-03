Danger To Aircraft Once Every 10 Days From Birds & Stray Dogs On Goa Runway: CM Sawant

Chief Minister of Goa Dr. Pramod Sawant on Monday tabled documents about the dangers faced by Goa's Dabolim International Airport during take-off and landing of civilian aircraft on account of birds or stray dogs near the runway. The documents presented at the ongoing Legislative Assembly by CM Pramod Sawant stated that

"every ten days, at least one civilian aircraft landing or taking off at Goa''s Dabolim International Airport faces dangers involving birds or stray dogs near the runway".

According to the data submitted to the state government by the Indian Navy from whose base the airport functions, 224 cases of scares have been reported from January 1, 2014, till now. The civilian flights came across different species and objects including eagles, pigeons, kites, owls, crows, peacocks and stray dogs near the runway.

Dangerous incidents reported in the past

Citing a few such dangerous incidents that occurred in the past, the report stated that, In November 2019, a MiG-29K fighter jet had crashed soon after take-off from the Goa airport following a bird-hit. In September last year, in another incident, a stray dog forced an Air Asia flight to Delhi to abort its take-off, soon after the air traffic control personnel spotted stray dogs on the runway. In August 2019, an Air India flight, while attempting to land at Dabolim at night, was forced also to abort the landing after the pilot spotted stray dogs on the runway.

Steps taken to curb the scare situations by CM

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant further said in his written reply that several other measures have been taken by the Indian Navy to prevent bird or stray dog-related mishaps. The airport authorities have deployed bird and dog chasers near the runway, frequent patrolling near the runway and use of technological aids like thunder boom devices for scaring the dogs and birds. The Indian Navy has also complained to the local panchayats in the vicinity of the airport to clear garbage dumped in open areas.

The Chief Minister said the Indian Navy is undertaking "systematic control of dog population in association with department of animal husbandry and veterinary services".

