Congress Leader Offers 'chadar' At Dargah For COVID-infected Siddaramaiah's Quick Recovery

Praying for former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's good health, Congress leader BZ Zameer Ahmad Khan and his supporters offered 'chadar' at a dargah on Thursday. The former Karnataka CM has been infected with the novel Coronavirus and is currently admitted in a hospital. Movement of vehicles, including an ambulance, was affected due to the convoy of the Congress leader.

Karnataka: Congress leader BZ Zameer Ahmad Khan & his supporters offered 'chadar' at a dargah in Bengaluru today for party leader Siddaramaiah who tested positive for #COVID19. Movement of vehicles, including an ambulance, was affected in the area following his convoy's movement. pic.twitter.com/3D6BfzLhj6 — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

Siddaramaiah's condition stable

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is undergoing treatment for Coronavirus, is now stable and has no fever, the hospital where he is admitted said on Wednesday. "Presently he has no fever and his vital parameters are stable," Manipal Hospitals said in a statement.

The hospital said the 71-year-old leader of the opposition in the state assembly has been given appropriate treatment and is being closely monitored by medical experts. "His symptoms have improved since admission and he is comfortable at present," the hospital added.

Earlier on August 3, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was tested positive for COVID-19. He was then admitted to hospital and on Monday, issuing a video message, he said that he will get back to work soon. The Chief Minister also said the health of the people of the state was his priority and requested them to follow measures like maintaining distance and wearing masks to control the spread of the virus. Moreover, a day after he tested positive, his daughter and six members of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) also tested positive for the virus.

