Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Tests Positive For COVID-19, Gets Admitted To Hospital

On Tuesday, former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah said that he has tested positive for Coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, the senior Congress leader added that he has been admitted to the hospital as per advice of his doctors. He has also requested all those he came in contact with him to check their symptoms and quarantine themselves. The state's media bulletin said that Siddaramiah is doing well and is stable currently.

I have been tested positive for #Covid19 & also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution.



I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms & to quarantine themselves. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) August 4, 2020

Earlier on August 3, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was tested postitive for COVID-19. He was then admitted to hospital and on Monday, issuing a video messgae, he said that he will get back to work soon. The Chief Minister also said the health of the people of the state was his priority and requested them to follow measures like maintaining distance and wearing masks to control the spread of virus. Moreover, a day after he tested positive, his daughter and six members of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) also tested positive for the virus.

Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive

Previously on August 2, Home Minister Amit Shah, confirmed that he has tested positive for Coronavirus. He added that he is doing well but has been admitted to Gurugram-based Medanta Hospital on the advice of his doctors.Other leaders who have tested positive last week are Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Congress leader Karti Chidambaram, UP state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh, UP Jal Shakti Minister Mahendra Singh tested positive. Uttar Pradesh Technical Education Minister Kamla Rani Varun sucummed to the virus on Sunday.

