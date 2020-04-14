Coronavirus Hotspot Areas In Bhopal: List Of All The Sealed Areas Due To COVID-19

Bhopal has now emerged as COVID-19 hotspots in Madhya Pradesh, with 730 coronavirus cases. Out of which 51 has recovered and 50 cases turned lethal (Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare). As per the latest reports, more than 30 officials of the city’s health department have tested positive for novel coronavirus. The city has seen the addition of coronavirus hotspot areas in Bhopal after the increase in the number of coronavirus cases and the failure of their medical system. Here is everything that you need to know about coronavirus hotspots in Bhopal.

Coronavirus Hotspots in Bhopal

Professor’s Colony

Durga Nagar

Semra

Shyamla Hills

Aishbagh

Jahangirabad

Shivaji Nagar

Char Imli

Indira Colony

Safety measure by Bhopal police

All the essential goods are provided to the civilians by Government officials. These areas are under strict police surveillance to curb the spread of the virus. No one is allowed to step out of their house.

Coronavirus is a highly infectious disease that causes respiratory tract infections which can turn out to be lethal in a few cases. The spread of the disease reportedly started from Wuhan, China and soon it was declared as a pandemic. As of March 13, India has witnessed the addition of 8988 confirmed coronavirus cases, out of which 1035 are recovered. The fatal number of cases have gone up 339 (Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare). By looking at the rapid increase in the confirmed cases exponentially, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the 21-days lockdown till May 3, 2020.

Data Source – Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as on 14 April 2020, 08:00 GMT+5:30