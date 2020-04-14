The Debate
Coronavirus Hotspot Areas In Bulandshahr: List Of The Sealed Areas Infected By COVID-19

City News

Here is everything that you need to know about coronavirus hotspot areas in Bulandshahr. Uttar Pradesh has reported 588 confirmed cases. Read more about it.

coronavirus hotspot areas in bulandshahr

Coronavirus, the highly infectious disease that causes respiratory tract infections has originated from Wuhan, China. It was soon declared a pandemic as the virus got transmitted to more people in over 180 countries in the world. The World Health Organisation defines coronavirus as “the illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as MERS-CoV, SARS-CoV.

ALSO READ|  Bulandshahr Doctor Dies Of COVID-19 In Delhi; Family Alleges Cremation Delayed

As of April 13, India has confirmed the addition of 8988 coronavirus cases out of which Uttar Pradesh has reported 588 confirmed cases (Data Source – Ministry of Health and Family Welfare). Looking at the rapid growth in the cases exponentially, the government of India has extended the 21-day lockdown till May 3, 2020. The government is paying special attention to places where many cases are reported by declaring them as hotspots. Here is everything that you need to know about coronavirus hotspot areas in Bulandshahr.

ALSO READ| Burglars Break Open ATM, Flee With Rs 28 Lakh In UP's Bulandshahr

Coronavirus hotspot areas in Bulandshahr

Sikandarabad - Veer Kheda

Jahangirabad

Janta intercollege

As per government reports, all the coronavirus hotspots areas in Bulandshahr are under 100% compliance of lockdown. All the hotspots in Bulandshahr are barricaded by the police force. Civilians are not allowed to move out of their house completely. Except for medical emergencies, special ambulances are made available to the people. Dail 100 vehicles are also provided by the government.

ALSO READ| 'No Politics, Religion' Over Law And Order, Says Bulandshahr DM After Muslims Pay For Damages

Any other essential needs of the people in the area will also be made available to the people by government officials only. People in no condition will be allowed to step out of their house. To ensure that the rules and regulations are followed, police officers in a huge number are disseminated in the areas. As per the government, more than 20 inspectors and 40 police constables are appointed in the coronavirus hotspots areas in Bulandshahr as a safety measure.

ALSO  READ| Uttar Pradesh: Internet Services Restored In Bulandshahr After 36 Hours

First Published:
