Uttar Pradesh: Internet Services Restored In Bulandshahr After 36 Hours

Internet services were restored in Bulandshahr on Saturday, 36 hours after they were suspended in view of anti-CAA protests. The mobile internet services were snapped at 5 pm on Thursday and were restored at 5 am on Saturday.

As a precautionary measure, Bulandshahr district administration had decided to suspend the services to curb the spread of rumours and misinformation related to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on social media. Protests against the recently amended citizenship law had turned violent in different parts of the city last week.

Internet services suspended in Bulandshahr

Internet services were suspended in Bulandshahr district to contain the spread of rumours and misinformation on social media, District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said.

"In order to maintain law and order and communal harmony, all mobile internet services are being suspended in entire Bulandshahr. Internet-related loop lines and lease lines too shall remain suspended," he stated in an order. Mobile internet and text messaging services remained suspended in several districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, on Friday in view of protests against the CAA.

Violent protests in UP

At least 3,000 people across Uttar Pradesh, including 350 in Lucknow, have been arrested since Thursday night in connection with the protests against the recently amended citizenship law, police officials said. Security has also been beefed up across the state, as police have registered 19 FIRs against unknown people, of which 17 were 'named'.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condemned violent protests and vowed to take "revenge" against the miscreants for damaging public property. He said the losses caused will be compensated from the pockets perpetrators of yesterday's violence.

What is CAA?

The law offers citizenship to Pakistani, Afghanistani, and Bangladeshi immigrants who fled their home countries to escape religious persecution. The government has pointed out that the law won't take citizenship away from Indians, denied the charge that it is anti-Muslim, and promised to protect locals' rights in the Northeast, where there are fears of a threat to their social and cultural identity.

