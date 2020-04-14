Coronavirus Hotspot Areas In Telangana: List Of Sealed Areas Due To COVID-19

The spread of coronavirus has taken a hit on the entire globe. The spread of the virus was noticed all over the globe and was soon identified as a pandemic. As of April 13, India has confirmed the addition of 8988 coronavirus cases out of which Telangana has reported 562 confirmed cases (Data Source – Ministry of Health and Family Welfare). Because of the rapid growth in the cases, the Indian government has decided to extend the lockdown till May 3, 2020. The government is paying keen attention to spots where a number of cases are reported by declaring them as hotspots. Here is everything that you need to know about coronavirus hotspot areas in Telangana.

As per government reports, all the coronavirus hotspots areas in Telangana are under 100% compliance of lockdown. All the hotspots in Telangana are barricaded by the police force. The citizens are not allowed to move out of their houses. For immediate medical emergencies, special ambulances have been made available for the people. Dial 100 vehicles are also provided by the government.

Telangana hotspot list:

Ramgopalpet

Shaikpet

Kukatpally

Any other essential needs of the people in the area will also be made available to the people by government officials only. People will be allowed to step out of their house under any circumstances. To ensure that the rules and regulations are followed, police officers in a huge number are disseminated in the areas. As per the government, more than 20 inspectors and 40 police constables are appointed in the coronavirus hotspots areas in Bulandshahr as a safety measure.

Data Source – Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as on 14 April 2020, 08:00 GMT+5:30