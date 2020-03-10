Varanasi Priest Puts Face Mask On Lord Vishwanath's Idol To Raise Awareness About COVID-19

Amid Coronavirus outbreak across the globe, a temple priest in Varanasi has put face masks on deities, appealing the devotees to not touch the idols. According to the priest, Krishna Anand Pandey, he has put a mask on Lord Vishwanath to raise awareness about the deadly virus.

Speaking to the news agency, ANI, he said, "Just like we put clothes on the idols when it is cold and put ACs or fans when it's hot, we have put masks on the deities. We are urging the people not to touch the idols to prevent the spread of the virus. If people touch the idol, the virus will spread and more people will get infected."

Along with it, the priest and devotees at the temple were seen offering prayers wearing face masks.

India's Coronavirus count rises

On Monday, the government revealed that positive cases of the novel Coronavirus in India had soared up to 47 after two new cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Pune. Apart from this, 15 people are under observation for the virus in Maharashtra, however, no positive cases have been detected yet.

Out of these, 44 are active cases, the initial three which were reported from Kerala have been treated and discharged. The health ministry has advised people against mass gatherings to avoid the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

Coronavirus outbreak

According to the latest reports, has claimed around than 4,027 lives across the globe and has infected around 114,422 people around the world since it first broke out in December 2019. While most of the cases are from Hubei province of China and the city of Wuhan (the epicentre of the outbreak), other countries including Iran, Italy, Japan and the Philippines have also reported deaths related to novel coronavirus.

First detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China, the virus outbreak has now spread across 20 countries since December 2019. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has dubbed the virus as COVID-19.

