Coronavirus Scare: Delhi In 'Action Mode', Gears Up To Sensitise Metro Staff & Passengers

Owing to recent cases of coronavirus in Delhi-NCR, the authorities maintaining public transport in the national capital are now on their toes to stop spreading of the deadly virus. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) last Wednesday had said it has sensitised its staff and also issued guidelines about do's and don'ts throughout its metro network.

"Delhi metro staff have been sensitised and guidelines have been circulated regarding the do's and dont's to prevent the spread of coronavirus," the DMRC said in a tweet on Wednesday.

According to DMRC, the 'dos and don'ts' in both English and Hindi regarding coronavirus will also be run on digital screens at major stations such as Rajiv Chowk, Kashmere Gate, Central Secretariat, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi among others. "Displays at some other major stations spread across the network will also be done with informative messages to create awareness among its passengers on the basic protective measures in this regard," DMRC added in the tweet.

"Instructions are being issued to increase the frequency of cleaning within the metro premises," DMRC added.

Advisories at bus stops

Meanwhile, amid the fear of coronavirus spread, the Delhi Government has also started the disinfection drive in all the buses and metros as a proactive measure to contain the spread of the virus. In a statement, state Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the Delhi government is fully equipped to tackle the crisis.

"The government has started displaying the advisories in ISBTs, Bus Depots, DTC and Cluster Buses showcasing the symptoms, mode of transmission of coronavirus and Do's and Dont's for the same. A 24*7 control room has also been set up at DGHS headquarters to deal with every query," he said.

Following the four confirmed cases of the contagious virus in the capital, he said the Delhi government is taking precautionary measures at several levels, and especially in the public transport system. "To deal with this situation, all the buses and metros are being cleaned with disinfectants. We are taking proactive measures so that it doesn't spread in public. We are making sure that all the buses and Delhi metro are being disinfected on a daily basis," he said.

In India, a total of 43 people have been infected with the coronavirus as of Monday.

(AP photo for representation)