Delhi CM Kejriwal To Take Covid Test After Showing Symptoms; In Self-isolation Till Result

In a breaking development, Republic TV sources have reported that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has cancelled all of his scheduled meetings since Sunday, as he has been showing signs of being unwell.

Sources said that Kejriwal will undergo a COVID-19 test and until its results are out, will remain in self-isolation. He is believed to have shown symptoms such as mild fever and sore throat.

The Delhi Chief Minister had addressed the media on Sunday and announced two important decisions - the first that Delhi's borders would be re-opened, and the second that Delhi's hospitals would only admit Delhi-ites, apart from the Centre-run hospitals, which would continue to admit all citizens. The second decision has drawn some amount of flak.

As of Monday morning, Delhi has reported 28,936 total cases of Covid, of which 17,125 are active. 812 people have died while 10,999 have recovered. India's total Covid cases have risen to 256,611, of which 125,381 are active. 7,135 people have died thus far while 124,095 have recovered.