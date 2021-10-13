COVID-19: Delhi Records 31 Fresh Cases, Zero Fatality

Delhi reported 31 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death due to the infection in a day, while the positivity rate stood at 0.05 per cent, according to data shared by the city government on Wednesday.

The national capital has recorded two deaths due to the viral disease so far in October. Last month, five people succumbed to COVID-19 in Delhi.

With the new cases, the city's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 14,39,283. Of this, over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the disease. The death toll due to the viral fever stands at 25,089 in Delhi.

Fifty-eight patients were discharged in the last 24 hours.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 65,548 tests (46,426 RT-PCR tests and the rest rapid-antigen tests) were conducted to detect the infection the previous day.

There are 338 active Covid cases in Delhi, down from 365 a day ago, while 99 patients are in home isolation, a slight increase from 98 a day ago. The number of containment zones stands at 99, down from 102 on Tuesday.

Delhi recorded 34 fresh Covid cases and zero fatality due to the infection on Tuesday.

The national capital reported 23 fresh Covid cases on Monday, 29 on Sunday, 30 on Saturday and 39 cases on Friday.

In April and May, the national capital battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a massive number of lives, with an oxygen shortage at hospitals adding to the woes of people.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 fresh cases of the infection, the highest in the city since the outbreak of the pandemic. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

The highest number of 448 Covid deaths was reported on May 3.

The city government has been ramping up the health infrastructure to prevent a repeat of the crisis witnessed during the peak of the second wave of COVID-19 in April and May.

Steps have been taken to increase the number of hospital beds to accommodate up to 37,000 cases a day and to become self-reliant in terms of oxygen supply.

Around 7,000 ICU beds are being added to government healthcare facilities at Shalimar Bagh, Kirari, Sarita Vihar, Sultanpuri, Raghuveer Nagar, and in GTB Hospital and Chacha Nehru Hospital.

The national capital currently has 10,000 ICU beds.

As many as 1,01,891 people in the city were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Tuesday, including 60,661 who received the second dose of the vaccine. The total number of beneficiaries who have been inoculated against the viral disease is 1,92,91,072, including 66,60,598 people who have received both doses of the vaccine.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)