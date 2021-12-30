COVID-19 In Mumbai: When Will 'Bandra Reclamation-Bandra Wonderland' Reopen For Visitors?

Amid an upward surge in the number of COVID cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai recorded 2,510 new COVID infections and one death. To stop the World Health Organization-declared Variant of Concern (VoC), Omicron, from spreading further, the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led government has introduced a set of preventive measures. On Thursday, Bandra Wonderland, an amusement park, inaugurated only a few days ago, shut for visitors till January 2.

Due to the immense surge in positivity rate, the new year celebrations have been halted in the state and thus Bandra Wonderland has also been closed since people used to celebrate new years eve on the famous spot.

The Maharashtra government has not only set limitations on the New Year's celebrations but has also shut Mumbai's Bandra Reclamation area, which was lit up for the New Year. According to the report, a large crowd had gathered in the area to celebrate, breaching all COVID protocols.

Maharashtra: Huge rush of passengers seen at Bandra Reclamation in Mumbai even as COVID cases continue to surge



Bandra Reclamation shut after huge crowd thronged area ahead of New Year's eve

The reclamation area which is famous among the Mumbaikars might be opened again for visitors after January 2. The Mumbai police have also prohibited New Year's Eve festivities and gatherings in all closed or open spaces. As per officials, no celebrations are allowed in hotels or eateries. In a circular issued on Thursday, the Greater Mumbai police ordered a total prohibition on all kinds of New Year celebrations or gathering held in public or private spaces between December 30 to January 7. Moreover, Section 144 of the IPC, restricting the gathering of more than 4 people in one place, will remain in force till the said date, in light of the increase in COVID-19 and Omicron cases in Mumbai.

"In light of the surge in COVID-19 cases and the emergence of the new Coronavirus variant, 'Omicron' in view to prevent danger to human life, health and to curtail transmission of the virus, I hereby prohibit any New Year Celebration, program, function, gathering, party, or activity happening in closed or public spaces including restaurants, hotels, bars, banquet halls, resorts, clubs or rooftops, etc," read the circular issued by Chaitanya S, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Greater Mumbai.

Mumbai COVID-19 curve rises sharply

Amid the steep rise in COVID cases, On Wednesday, Mumbai reported 2,510 new COVID-19 cases, a sharp surge from the 1,377 infections it reported a day ago, and one more death. With fresh additions, the Coronavirus tally in the metropolis rose to 7,75,808, while the death toll increased to 16,375, as per data released by the government.

