COVID-19 Scare: Cancer Patient, Family Members Denied Entry At Home By Landlord In Odisha

A person suffering from Cancer and his family members were allegedly denied entry to their rented home in Odisha as they had returned from a COVID-19 hotspot in Bhubaneswar.

The family, which returned to Balasore on Thursday, after undergoing medical checkup in Bhubaneswar, were not allowed to enter their house by the landlord fearing COVID-19 disease.

COVID-19 hotspots in Odisha

The total number of Coronavirus cases in India has reportedly crossed 13,000. Reportedly, the central government has identified 170 districts in the country as Coronavirus hotspots. These hotspots have been sealed to prevent the further spread of Coronavirus. The Coronavirus hotspots districts are under strict lockdown.

Odisha has reported only 60 confirmed cases as of 16 April 2020, 08:00 AM, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website. Odisha has reported 1 death and 18 people are cured.

Only two districts in Odisha are reported as hotspots according to the sources; Khorda (Bhuvaneshwar) with 34 positive cases and Bhadrak with 3 positive cases.

