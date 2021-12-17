COVID-19: Thane reports 97 new cases, one death

Thane, Dec 17 (PTI) With the addition of 97 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,70,891, an official said on Friday.

These new cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

As the virus claimed the life of one person during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 11,597.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate stands at 2.03 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has gone up to 1,38,878, while the death toll is 3,305, another official said. PTI COR NP NP

