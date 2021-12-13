COVID-infected UK Returnee Tests Negative For Omicron Variant

A woman, who was found infected with COVID-19 in Kolkata after returning from the UK, tested negative for the Omicron variant of coronavirus, a health department official said on Monday.

She contracted the Delta Plus strain of coronavirus, he said.

The woman was found positive for the disease on December 10, and her sample was sent for genome sequencing to ascertain whether she had contracted the new Omicron variant, which has been classified as a highly transmissible virus of concern.

"We have received the report of the UK returnee. She is infected with Delta Plus which is prevalent in the state," the official said.

The woman, a resident of Alipore area of the city, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.

A Bangladesh returnee had also tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, and his sample was sent for genome sequencing.

"Genome sequencing result of his sample is awaited," the official said.

The man is undergoing treatment at the Beleghata ID and BG Hospital, he added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)