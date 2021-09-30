DDMA Bans Chhat Pooja Celebrations In Public Places In Delhi Due To COVID Restrictions

The Delhi government announced on Thursday that the Chhat pooja celebration will not be allowed in public places, public grounds, river banks and temples due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in the national capital. In an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the civic authority has advised people to celebrate the pooja within the safety of their homes.

The DDMA order further stated that the COVID-19 preventive measures in Delhi will continue until at least November 15. The order read, "Chhat pooja celebration shall not be allowed in public places/public grounds/river banks, temples, etc in Delhi and public is advised to celebrate the same at their homes." Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal chaired a meeting of DDMA to decide the combative strategy of the upcoming festive season as the government’s priority is to keep the daily COVID-19 infections at incredibly low rates. Delhi Government ministers Satyendra Jain, Kailash Gahlot, AIIMS Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria and senior officers of NITI Aayog, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) were among present at the meeting.

After the meeting, Lt Governor said that several measures have been taken to allow the safe celebrations of festivals in the city. He said in a series of tweets, “After detailed discussion with experts the need to strictly follow and enforce COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) was emphasized upon especially in wake of the upcoming festive season to prevent any resurgence of infection. It was suggested that community engagement and support to this effect should be ensured by way of an IEC campaign particularly in the vernacular languages." He further added, “The Health Department was advised to ensure adequate availability of beds, medicines, oxygen, etc to tackle any emergent situation and to enhance the pace and coverage of vaccination by way of greater outreach through Mobile Vaccination units & IEC activities with special focus on a vulnerable population. As suggested by the experts, it was decided to consider opening middle school classes 6-8, after the festive season.”

