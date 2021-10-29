DDMA Issues New Relaxations; Urges Chhath Devotees To Avert From Using Yamuna Ghats

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday revised the ongoing COVID restrictions in the national capital and made some relaxations. Ahead of the festive season, the DDMA has gone ahead with the Chhath Puja festivities, while assigning designated sites for its celebrations. While passing the order, DDMA specifically urged people celebrating Chhath Puja to deffer from using the banks of Yamuna River.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier in the month of September, the celebrations of Chhath Puja in public places in Delhi were banned by DDMA. This decision had come in view of the pandemic situation. Reacting to this, several Delhi BJP leaders attacked the Arvind Kejriwal-led government and further asked for allowing the celebration of festivals in public places along while adhering to COVID protocols. Post complaints by the supporters of Chhath Puja celebrations, Delhi CM Kejriwal spoke to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for a meeting regarding this and apprised him about the COVID-19 situation in Delhi.

What were the other relaxations made by DDMA?

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority while passsing the order on the relaxation of COVID norms have stated that all cinema halls, movie theatres and multiplexes could now operate at their maximum capacity. With this DDMA granted auditoriums and assembly halls to operate with 50% capacity from November 1. DDMA while putting out a statement on the Chhath Puja celebrations have urged the people to not use the Yamuna Ghat river premises for any kind of celebrations. The DDMA has additonally allowed reopening authorised weekly markets and has also increased the number of people permitted to attend marriages and funerals.

Delhi's COVID-19 data

According to the Delhi health department's data posted on Thursday, October 28, Delhi administered 42 new COVID cases within the last 24 hours. With this the total COVID cases recorded in the state from the time of the inception of the virus was counted 14,39,751. The last 24 hours witnessed zero fatalities in Delhi and the cumulative death toll stood at 25,091. According to a bulletin posted by the health department, over 2.02 crore vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi since the inoculation drive started on January 16. Over 72.90 lakh people have received both doses of the vaccine.

Image:Twitter/@Shaivika