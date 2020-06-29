AAP Delhi MLA Says Covid Situation Coming Under Control; Appeals 'No Need To Panic'

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday stated that the COVID-19 situation in Delhi is much more complicated as compared to other parts of the country. However, he said that the situation is now coming under control and that there is no need to panic.

Speaking about the situation, the AAP MLA said, "Central government provided flights to the stranded Indians and citizens came from infectious countries. We welcome all of them. Around 35,000 people are spread across Delhi." According to the MLA, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal went out and sought help from everybody to tackle the situation. The MLA further urged that everyone has to collectively fight against the Coronavirus crisis.

‘No Community spread in Delhi’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday refuted Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's remarks about the national capital reaching 5.5 lakh COVID-19 cases by the end of July. He also cleared that there was no community transmission of Coronavirus in the national capital. He added that the Centre would not hesitate in announcing the same if such a situation occurs in the future. Shah said, “Now that we have started doing 20,000 tests on average, this condition is not there. I have held technical discussions on this. Today this situation is not there in Delhi. There is no need to fear."

Earlier, the Centre had announced several key decisions on aiding the Delhi government to battle the COVID-19 crisis. The decisions included ramping up Coronavirus testing to three-fold in six days, providing 500 converted rail coaches to add 8,000 beds, and ensuring the availability of 60 percent beds in private hospitals at lower rates.

COVID-19 in Delhi

On Sunday, Delhi recorded 2,889 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the city over the 83,000-mark. Meanwhile, the death toll from the disease mounted to 2,623. According to the Delhi Health Department data, the number of containment zones in the city also jumped to 417 on Sunday. The national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases on June 23. Recently, Delhi had eclipsed Mumbai as the worst-hit city due to the COVID-19 crisis.

