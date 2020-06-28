Delhi In Pitched Covid Battle, Kejriwal Govt Sees Turnaround In 'Week Of Good Hope' Stats

As Delhi reported less than 3000 new Covid cases on Saturday breaking a trend of six days, the Kejriwal government has released an analysis seemingly showing a turnaround in the national capital in its fight against Coronavirus. Calling the last week a 'week of good hope', the Arvind Kejriwal government claimed that the rate of positive cases' growth has gone down, active cases are 'stable', recovery rate has gone 'up', new bed occupancy has gone 'down' and mortality rate is 'flat.'

With the Centre now also taking the lead in the national capital's Coronavirus fight, the AAP government said that Delhi is now better prepared as its testing capacity has gone up. It has also compared the national average with the average of national capital. This comes after numerous meetings and actions taken since Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's statement a few weeks earlier wherein he had said that there would be 5 lakh cases by July end.

Delhi Coronavirus Turnaround? by ankit on Scribd

The statement added: "After a sharp rise in cases from the May 10 onwards, all the metrics are pointing towards stability. The numbers of last week have given reasons to be cautiously optimistic in our ongoing battle against Coronavirus."

READ | Amit Shah, Arvind Kejriwal inspect Delhi's massive 10,000 bed COVID Care Centre

This comes even as on June 25, Delhi surpassed Mumbai's Coronavirus tally and became a worst-hit city by the virus in the country. Moreover, ruling party AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday took a jibe at the Home Minister Amit Shah, who has taken over the Coronavirus fight in the national capital. Singh alleged that Shah was 'secretly and stealthily' going to inaugurate the 10,000-bed COVID-19 care centre in Delhi. Later, it turned out that Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal together visited COVID Care Centre at Radha Swami Beas in Delhi's Chhatarpur area.

READ | Delhi govt proposes ways to make Burari COVID hospital functional in 'shortest possible time'

Delhi's COVID-19 tally

On Saturday, the national capital recorded 2,948 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total case count across the 80,000-mark. 66 more deaths due to the disease was reported. After June 22, it was the first time that the number of new cases per day fell below the 3,000-mark in the city. The recovery rate has increased to around 61 per cent.

The total number of COVID-19 patients in the capital now stands at 80,188. The death toll due to the disease is 2,558, according to the latest Delhi health department bulletin. As many as 49,301 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while there are 28,329 active cases. As per Delhi health department bulletin, as many as 19,180 tests were conducted. 17,381 COVID-19 positive patients are under home isolation.

READ | COVID-19: Delhi govt links 1,055 beds in 8 banquet halls with state-run hospitals

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday asserted that Delhi is fighting a difficult war against coronavirus pandemic and will emerge victorious, but it will take time for it. He said the state is all prepared to fight the battle against the Coronavirus with its five powerful weapons.

In the last 1 week, the number of beds has increased significantly. There are 13500 beds present in Delhi now, of which 6500 are occupied. Also, 20000 tests are being conducted daily. I thank Centre for providing us the needed testing kits: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/jLuTvJq5SR — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2020

READ | Delhi: Kejriwal lists 5 weapons to combat COVID, says 'will emerge victorious over time'