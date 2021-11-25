Delhi air pollution: AQI slips to 'very poor' category at 330; prediction for 24 hours

After a slight improvement the day before, Delhi's air quality dipped again into the 'very poor' category on Thursday, November 25. Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was 330 (overall), according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India. For the previous ten days, Delhi had been reporting 'very poor' air quality, with a break on Wednesday when the national capital's AQI was recorded at 280 in the 'poor' category.

On Wednesday, PM 10 levels were 58 in the 'satisfactory' category, and PM 2.5 levels were 38 in the 'satisfactory' category, according to the SAFAR. Pollution levels in the National Capital Region (NCR) ranged between "very poor" and "poor". An AQI of zero to 50 is considered 'good,' 51 to 100'satisfactory,' 101 to 200'moderate,' 201 to 300 'poor,' 301 to 400'very poor,' and 401 to 500'severe,' respectively.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government announced on Wednesday that physical education programmes in schools, colleges, and other educational institutions will resume on November 29 and government offices will reopen, citing "improving" air quality as a reason. Furthermore, starting November 27, only CNG and electric vehicles would be permitted to enter Delhi, with the exception of those providing critical services. The restriction on vehicles that run on other fuels will be in place until December 3. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai ordered the reopening of Delhi schools, colleges, and educational institutes on November 29 due to improved air quality in the national capital. The Delhi government announced a total shutdown of schools, colleges, and government offices due to increasing air quality. The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi improved to "poor" on Tuesday after being in the "severe" category for more than a week.

Tomorrow, winds are expected to slow down and change direction from northwest to south/southeast, and then north or northwest on the 25th. For the next three days, local surface breezes will be relatively low, decreasing pollutant dispersion and causing degradation. As a result, air quality will most likely be "poor" or "lower end of very poor" for the next three days. Beginning on December 27, local surface breezes are likely to rise, resulting in an improvement in air quality, but it will still be in the "poor" or "lower end of extremely poor" category.

Delhi's AQI is steadily improving, therefore we are removing ban on construction activities.



This will benefit construction workers, but construction sites must follow all Anti-dust guidelines otherwise strict action will be taken - @AapKaGopalRai#DelhiFightsPollution pic.twitter.com/9MCpPAMkYZ — Aam Aadmi Party Delhi (@AAPDelhi) November 22, 2021

The AQI this morning in Delhi is 391!



Been coughing my lungs out since yesterday.



Any other part of the world, this would be a health emergency.



The Centre & Delhi Govt keep pointing fingers at each other EVERY YEAR while the average person is choking.



When will this stop? pic.twitter.com/GN8YMJ4IRB — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) November 25, 2021

AQI this morning in most parts of Delhi is very poor to hazardous. As soon as Supreme Court goes soft in its stance on Govt, Govt/S return back to ‘normal’, as if ‘Sab Changa Si’. We all unfortunately hv to depend on wind speed n direction to clear our air and NOT Govt action. pic.twitter.com/vibtubzhAX — Vimlendu Jha विमलेंदु झा (@vimlendu) November 25, 2021

