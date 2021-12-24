Delhi air quality deteriorates, slips to 'severe' category with AQI at 425

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research, the air quality in the nation's capital deteriorated significantly on Friday, falling into the 'severe' category (SAFAR). In Delhi, the total Air Quality Index (AQI) is 425. Meanwhile, the air quality in parts of the NCR, such as Noida and Gurugram, remains 'critical' and 'very poor,' respectively.

The AQI in Noida is 570, whereas the AQI in Gurugram is 375. An AQI of zero to 50 is deemed 'good,' 51 to 100 'satisfactory,' 101 to 200 'moderate,' 201 to 300 'poor,' 301 to 400' very poor,' and 401 to 500 'severe,' according to government agencies. Gopal Rai, the Delhi Environment Minister, announced on Thursday that the Green Delhi application had received over 34,000 pollution-related complaints so far, with over 32,000 of them being handled.

Authorities said the air quality in the national capital was in the 'severe' category for the third day in a row on Thursday due to low wind speed and high humidity. At 4 p.m., the city's 24-hour average air quality index was 423. It was 407 on Wednesday and 402 on Thursday. The air quality in nearby Faridabad (452), Ghaziabad (411), Greater Noida (412), Gurgaon (362), and Noida (412) was likewise classified as "severe".

Weather in Delhi this week

Low ventilation and excessive humidity, according to SAFAR, the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality forecasting organisation. The AQI will rise even higher on Friday due to similar conditions, according to the report. The humidity levels fluctuated between 61% and 95%, according to the India Meteorological Department.

According to weather experts, the slowdown of winds caused by a western disturbance in northwest India is causing pollution to accumulate, and the high moisture content in the air makes pollutants heavier, making dispersion difficult. Due to two back-to-back western disturbances, wind speed will remain low in the following days. Between December 27 and December 29, light rain is expected across the plains of north India, which may help to improve air quality. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in Delhi rose slightly to 5.5 degrees Celsius, while the highest temperature was two degrees above usual at 23.1 degrees Celsius.

Image: PTI