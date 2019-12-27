Delhi: AQI At 367 'very Poor' Category In Areas Around India Gate As Per CPCB

The air quality in the national capital has dropped further and has become more toxic. Air Quality Index was at 367, thus fell in the category of 'very poor' in areas around India Gate, the Central Pollution Control Board said. The air quality was in the 'poor' category on Thursday. The air quality has been degrading due to cold weather, high humidity, and low wind speed.

Several trains were delayed on Thursday morning due to heavy fog. Experts say that the current situation will continue and may worsen for the next five days, allowing more trapping and secondary particle formation, increasing Delhi’s pollution even further.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe". An AQI above 500 falls in the "severe-plus" category.

Second-coldest December in Delhi since 1901

With a numbing cold continuing to sweep through Delhi-NCR, the region is expected to record its second-coldest December since 1901, the weather department said on Thursday. "The mean maximum temperature for December was less than 20 degrees Celsius only in 1919, 1929, 1961 and 1997," an official of the India Meteorological Department said. In December this year, the mean maximum temperature (MMT) till Thursday was 19.85 degrees Celsius. It is expected to dip to 19.15 degrees Celsius by December 31, he said.

"If it happens, it will be on the second-coldest December since 1901. December 1997 recorded the lowest MMT of 17.3 degrees Celsius," the official said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides official figures for Delhi, recorded the lowest maximum temperature of 12.2 degrees Celsius on December 18. The weather station at Palam recorded the lowest maximum of 11.4 degrees Celsius on December 25.

Since December 14, most parts of the city have witnessed 13 consecutive "cold days" or a 13-day "cold spell". The last time such a long cold spell was witnessed was in December 1997. After 1992, Delhi has had cold spells only in four years - 1997, 1998, 2003 and 2014. "Severe cold day/cold day" conditions are predicted till December 29. Relief is expected next week due to a change in the wind direction.

