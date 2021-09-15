Delhi CEO Issues Orders To Replace Non-tech-savvy Block-level Officers

As the national capital looks to add advanced technology in the electoral process, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi, Dr. Ranbir Singh communicated with all 11 District Magistrates of the city on Tuesday, September 14, to conduct "a comprehensive review" of the performance of booth level officers (BLO) and replace them with tech-savvy officers. Dr. Singh said that there was a need for such a change as voter’s list revision has been completely computerised. This announcement was made through a video conference held by the CEO with all District Magistrates and Electoral Registration Officer (ERO).

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi said in a statement, "Keeping in view the need for technological advancements in the electoral process, the chief electoral officer of Delhi, Dr. R Singh, has directed all the DEOs (district election officers) i.e., the district magistrates of Delhi to comprehensively review the work of BLOs and those who cannot handle smartphones should be replaced with tech-savvy BLOs. This has been conveyed in a video conference held by the CEO with all DEOs and EROs on September 13, 2021, regarding the ensuing special summary revision-2022."

The statement further said, “With the introduction of the GARUDA App by the Election Commission of India, the work of BLOs will become faster, smarter and more transparent and the process of voter registration will become easier and more accurate. About 2/3rd of the BLOs have already logged into their user accounts on GARUDA App. DEOs have been asked to ensure that all BLOs log into their accounts on GARUDA App and tag the lat-long, photos and assured/ extended minimum facilities in respect of their polling stations in the next two or three days."

In-depth use of technology

The CEO of Delhi has also directed to upload at least six images of each polling station, to ensure that the polling stations are in compliance with the directions of the Election Commission of India. This is to make the virtual tour of the polling station a possibility for the convenience of electors. He also asked to tag the EMF (Extended Minimum Facilities) like the police station, fire station, hospital, bus stand, parking, etc on the GARUDA app to provide complete information about a polling station to electors.

(With ANI inputs)