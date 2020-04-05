PICTURES: Water In Yamuna At Delhi Looks Cleaner Amid Industry Shutdown Due To Coronavirus

Nature seems to be in healing mode during the COVID-19 outbreak as pictures of clear water on the Yamuna emerged with all industries being shut during the 21-day lockdown. It was only a few weeks ago that hazardous toxic foam had reappeared on the surface of the Yamuna river near Delhi's Kalindi Kunj. During the last Chatt Puja celebrations, devotees were seen offering prayers while standing knee-dip in toxic foam.

Delhi: Water in Yamuna river looks cleaner as industries remain shut due to #Coronaviruslockdown pic.twitter.com/hdALAqB2ul — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020

Earlier, a similar scene had been witnessed at the Ganga.

AAP's promise to clean Yamuna

The issue of water and air pollution had become a talking point during the Delhi 2020 assembly elections campaigning, during which Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had promised people of Delhi that if re-elected, his government would make the Yamuna river so clean that residents of the national capital will be able to take a dip in it. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had said that cleaning the Yamuna and eradicating water pollution in Delhi in the next five years were the priorities of the Delhi government, however, no concrete steps regarding the same have been taken till now.

