Delhi Court Denies Bail To Man Accused Of Impersonating As IPS Officer Inside IB Office

A Delhi court has rejected a man's bail application after he was accused of impersonating an IPS officer and entering the Information Bureau (IB) office with false official stamps. Pradeep Sharma's bail application was denied by Metropolitan Magistrate Manu Shree. Given the nature of the charges and the fact that the case is still in its early stages, the court noted that there is a risk of the accused escaping from justice, trying to influence witnesses, or tampering with evidence if released on bond.

The court said, "Considering the seriousness of the allegations and the fact the present case is at the initial stage, this court is not inclined to allow the application for bail as there is the likelihood that accused may flee from justice or try to influence witnesses, tamper with evidence if enlarged on bail."

"Bail application is accordingly dismissed and disposed of accordingly," the court stressed. According to the prosecution, accused Pradeep Sharma entered the IB House under the guise of a recently recruited IPS officer to meet an IB Officer.

Delhi Court denies bail to man impersonating as IPS officer

During the course of the investigation, it was found that the alleged person, Pradeep Sharma, drove to the IB House in a silver Innova that was thoroughly checked, and during the frisking and checking, it was discovered that 'BHARAT SARKAR' was written on the front of the car and 'GRAH MANTRALAY' was written on the back, reported news agency ANI. Various artefacts from the car were discovered during the additional investigation, including one stamp/seal from the Ministry of Home Affairs, North Block, it added.

Advocate Manoranjan Kumar, who appeared on behalf of accused Sharma, requested bail on the grounds that the accused is not charged with cheating and the remaining accusations are not serious. He also informed the court that the accused in the case was apprehended on 17 November. The public prosecutor, Ankit Srivastava, opposed the bail on the grounds that the accused had committed a serious crime by impersonating and pretending to be an IPS officer and using fake stamps from government ministries such as Home and Defence to gain access to the premises of a government intelligence agency.

