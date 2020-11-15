Delhi: Cracker Ban Defied On Diwali; Air Quality Worsens, Plunges To 'severe' Category

As the national capital continues to remain engulfed in a blanket of smog, the air pollution in Delhi once again shot up, a day after Diwali.The air quality index in 'severe' and 'very poor quality' at several places on Sunday morning. The average AQI in Delhi at 8 am stood at 468.

This development comes as people had burst firecrackers in violation of the complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital by the Delhi government and the National Green Tribunal.

Doctors and scientists have already warned that short-term exposures to high levels of PM 2.5 can cause severe health problems that include worsening of coronavirus infections. Owing to a combination of stubble burning and firecrackers, the air quality dipped to "severe" at several places on Saturday night itself.

"The overall air quality of Delhi has deteriorated and in the higher end of the 'Very Poor' category as of today morning as forecasted. AQI is forecasted to deteriorate further and reach the Severe category by evening today. The stubble burning induced impact in AQI is expected to increase from moderate to high for today. Although the level of PM 2.5 is predicted to be at the edge of 'very poor' to 'Severe' by tonight, it is expected to be much better as compared to the past 4 years around the Diwali period with an assumed scenario of NIL firecracker emission," as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The AQI is forecasted to deteriorate further and reach the 'Severe' category by Sunday evening.

READ: Former IMA secretary urges Delhiites to act responsibly amid rising COVID-19 cases

READ: BJYM gives 30 days ultimatum to Delhi CM Kejriwal to provide electricity at refugee camp

Delhi recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 337 on Diwali last year (October 27), and 368 and 400 in the next two days. Thereafter, pollution levels remained in the "severe" category for three days on the trot.

In 2018, the 24-hour average AQI (281) on Diwali was recorded in the "poor" category. It deteriorated to 390 the next day and remained in the "severe" category on three consecutive days thereafter. In 2017, Delhi's 24-hour average AQI on Diwali (October 19) stood at 319. It, however, slipped into the "severe" zone the next day.

READ: Delhi Police Commissioner visits duty points, staff residential colonies to greet them on Diwali

READ: Kejriwal likely to meet Home Minister Amit Shah next week to discuss Delhi's COVID-19 situation

(With Inputs from Agencies)