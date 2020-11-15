BJYM Gives 30 Days Ultimatum To Delhi CM Kejriwal To Provide Electricity At Refugee Camp

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Saturday, November 14 warned the Delhi government of demonstrations if the Hindu refugee camp in Adarsh Nagar is not provided with electricity connection within the next 30 days. BJYM President Tejasvi Surya in his letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the aforesaid refugee camp is engulfed in darkness in the absence of electricity on the day of Diwali.

"On the one hand CM Kejriwal and his Cabinet colleagues are conducting prayers at the Akshardham temple and the entire Delhi is illuminated on the festival of lights, on the other hand, the Hindu refugee camp in Adarsh Nagar is engulfed in darkness in the absence of electricity," Surya who is also an MP, said.

He further said if the people are condemned to darkness then the Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues don't have the right to celebrate the festival. "Kejriwal takes care of the Rohingya Muslim refugees, but ignores the Hindu families," he alleged.

Delhi CM, Cabinet Ministers Perform 'Diwali pooja'

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Diwali, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal performed Diwali pooja at Akshardham temple along with his wife, Deputy CM Manish Sisodiya, and other members of his cabinet. Kejriwal had urged people not to burst crackers due to the rising pollution levels and their impact on the COVID-19 situation. He had also appealed to the Delhi citizens to join him in the 'Diwali Pooja' programme that was telecast live through TV channels and social media platforms.

"Today, my family of two crore Delhi people together performed Diwali Pujan. Prayed for happiness, health and prosperity of all. May there be well being of all," Kejriwal tweeted after the programme.

Ban of firecrackers in Delhi

Furthermore, just ahead of Diwali, the state government last week had banned all types of firecrackers till November 30 in the city following a COVID-19 review meeting chaired by the chief minister. The COVID-19 cases have increased in Delhi due to the ongoing festival season and pollution, the chief minister had said while announcing the ban. He further had appealed to the people not to burst crackers. The air quality in the state has reached alarming levels due to various factors, including the burning of paddy stubble in the neighbouring states.

On Friday, the chief minister also expressed concern over the growing COVID-19 cases and claimed that pollution was the 'biggest' reason behind rising in such infections.

