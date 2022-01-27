Delhi: DDMA Relaxes Weekend Curfew; Restaurants And Theatres To Function At 50% Capacity

As the COVID caseload in Delhi witnesses a decline, on Thursday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) during a meeting decided to abolish the COVID-19 limitation of weekend curfew and odd-even rule for non-essential business in Delhi. DDMA also lifted the restrictions on weddings, as weddings now in the national capital can be hosted with 200 guests or at 50% capacity of the premises. Cinemas, pubs and restaurants can also function at 50% capacity.

Government offices in Delhi would be operating at 50% capacity. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal presided over the DDMA meeting, which was also attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The meeting was held virtually. The Delhi administration authorised all private offices in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, outside the Containment Zones, to operate with up to 50% attendance last week. Earlier this month, the DDMA decided to enforce a curfew in Delhi on Saturdays and Sundays in order to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus. However, the night curfew will still continue. The decision on school reopening will be discussed at the next DDMA meeting.

Manish Sisodia iterates that schools should open

However, Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia has repeatedly said that schools should open. The Delhi Deputy CM stated that schools should open now as it is affecting the mental health of children. In a tweet, he stated, "We closed school when it was not safe for children but excessive caution is now harming our children."

I agree with their demands.



We closed school when it was not safe for children but excessive caution is now harming our children.



A generation of children will be left behind if we do not open our schools now. https://t.co/UgIwQjJZbo — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) January 26, 2022

Earlier, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain declared that the COVID-19 situation in the national capital is under control, claiming that the city will report fewer than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with the positive rate falling below the current 10%, according to ANI. Since last week, Delhi has seen a drop in new COVID-19 cases, following a surge in daily cases caused by the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Delhi reported 7,498 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi recorded 7,498 new COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday. The Health Department's report suggests that the positive rate for the day is 10.59%. The virus claimed the lives of at least 29 people, in the last 24 hours. The disease has currently claimed the lives of 25,710 people in Delhi. There are presently 38,315 ongoing COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI