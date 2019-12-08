Delhi Fire LIVE Updates: Another Fire Breaks Out In Anaj Mandi; Four Fire Tenders Rushed

A massive fire broke out at a fire in Anaj Mandi in the national capital on Sunday. According to Delhi police, at least 32 people have died in the incident and more than 22 people have been rushed to the hospital. Soon after receiving the report, 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire and to carry out rescue operations. Given the intensity of the fire, 10-12 more fire tenders had to be sent at the spot. According to reports, more than 30 fire tenders were used in the operation.

Delhi: Fire broke out at a house in Anaj Mandi, Rani Jhansi Road in the early morning hours today, 11 people rescued so far; 15 fire tenders present at the spot pic.twitter.com/GG5mLEVVrf — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2019

Atleast 50 people rescued: Delhi police

Speaking to media, Deputy Fire Chief Officer Sunil Choudhary said, "A fire broke out in a 600 sq feet plot. It was very dark inside. It is a factory where school bags, bottles and other materials were kept." The officer further said the fire was of "medium category" and had been completely doused. Atul Garg, Chief Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service said, "Till now we have rescued more than 50 people, most of them were affected due to smoke." Rescue operations are currently underway.