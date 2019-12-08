The Debate
The Debate
Delhi Fire LIVE Updates: Another Fire Breaks Out In Anaj Mandi; Four Fire Tenders Rushed

City News

A massive fire broke out at a fire in Anaj Mandi in the national capital on Sunday. Rescue operation is underway, Delhi police reports over 32 fatalities.

Written By Suchitra Karthikeyan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Delhi fire

A massive fire broke out at a fire in Anaj Mandi in the national capital on Sunday. Rescue operation is underway, Delhi police reports over 32 fatalities.
Fire officers on the spot
1 week ago | December 09, 2019 08:48

Fire Fighter from the spot reassures saying, "No new fire has happened. Just the smoke came up. We are here as a precautionary measure."

Another fire in Anaj MAndi area
1 week ago | December 09, 2019 08:43

In a shocking turn of events, another fire breaks out in the same building where a fire had broken out on Sunday claiming 43 lives. According to ANI, another fire has brokken out in Filmistan colony, Anaj Mandi area. Four fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. More details awaited.

 

Factory owner traced
1 week ago | December 08, 2019 17:23

Delhi police have traced the whereabouts of the absconding factory owner where a fire broke out earlier today, claiming lives of 43 people, as per sources. Sources further report that the owner named Mohammed Rehan has been arrested by the police. A case had been registered under section 304 of Indian Penal Code against him.

Factory owner photo out, factory premises reveal hazards
1 week ago | December 08, 2019 15:55

Photos of absconding owner of Delhi fatory which caught fire early morning has been released. An FIR has been filed against him.

Photos from the gutted down factory premises:

 

Fire services point out lapses, Bihar CM announces compensation
1 week ago | December 08, 2019 14:56

Atul Garg, Chief Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) on fire incident at Rani Jhansi Road said, "The building did not have fire clearance from DFS and no fire safety equipment were found installed in the premises."

He added, "I would like to inform  further that this was one of the best coordinated effort of rescue that so many personnel removed in such short period from a building."

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar has announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakhs each to the victims of Delhi Fire incident who hail from Bihar.
 

Former President Pranab Mukherjee tweets on accident
1 week ago | December 08, 2019 14:51

 

Top politicians visit LNJP hospital
1 week ago | December 08, 2019 13:53

Visuals of CM Arvind Kejriwal and other top politicians at LNJP Medical superintendent's office

 

NDRF reports fire extinguished
1 week ago | December 08, 2019 13:48

NDRF deputy commandant Aditya Pratap Singh says , "There might  have been any industrial chemical that lead to this incident. At 9:45 NDRF teams reached here. The fire has been extinguished, search operations underway. Surface victims are being rescued."

Brinda Karat slams poor work conditions
1 week ago | December 08, 2019 13:25

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat slams the poor work condition of the labourers, saying declaring compensation now was not of much use.

"There's no point of declaring the ex gratia now. Both the AAP and BJP govts are responsible for the massive fire incident. Time and again we have asked the govt to take stern action but to no avail. India is witnessing a high rate of unemployment which is why they were forced to work in such conditions," she said to reporters.

PMO offers compensation to victims' families and injured
1 week ago | December 08, 2019 12:46

PMO offers Rs. 2 Lakh compensation to next of kin of victims and Rs. 50000 to those who were injured in Delhi Fire. 

 

Factory owner found to be absconding
1 week ago | December 08, 2019 12:24

Delhi Deputy Commmissioner of Police Monika Bharadwaj has confirmed that the main owner of the factory - Rehan is absconding, report sources.

 

FIR filed against owners
1 week ago | December 08, 2019 12:07

Sources report that an FIR as been lodged against the owners of the factory where the fire started - Rihan, Shan and Imran. The three brothers live in Bara Hindu Rao, as per sources. Sources report that the factory did not have an NOC certificate and was run illegally.

Sonia Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee condole losses
1 week ago | December 08, 2019 12:04

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday expressed her deepest condolences to the families of those killed in a massive fire at a factory in Delhi and said she was saddened by the tragic incident, according to PTI.

Sonia Gandhi issues press release asking Congress workers to help those in need:

 

Delhi police brief media on the fire incident
1 week ago | December 08, 2019 12:02

Delhi police officer said, "There were lot of plastic materials which were hindering our rescue efforts. Due to the rising smoke from these plastics, most of the deaths have occured due to asphyxiation (suffocation). When the fire department and Delhi police tried to rescue them, two fire officers and 2 police officers have been hurt in the operation due to the smoke. Rescued people have been shifted to LNJP and Lady hardinge Hospitals."

He added, "Delhi police has filed an FIR on the owners and other renters who have occupied the factory premises. Delhi CP has transferred the case to Crime branch. The Crime branch team has also arrived in the premises and is investigating. We will apprehend those responsible."
 

Delhi police to filr FIR, Crime branch may step in
1 week ago | December 08, 2019 11:45

Sources report that Delhi Police will lodge FIR under sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire) and 304-A (culpable homicide and not amounting to murder) of the IPC.

As per fire department source, the factory had no NOC, report sources. The factory was reportedly used to manufacture Ladies purse / magzine items and wall boards. FIR will most likely be lodged at Sadar Bazar police station.

Sources further report that while the initial FIR will be lodged at Sadar Bazar, it will later be handed over to crime branch. Currently, legal opinion is being taken. Three Teams are conducting raids to nab accused owner of the factory. A team which will be headed by an ACP level Official will probe the matter, report sources. 
 

BJP offers compensation, claims fire due to short circuit
1 week ago | December 08, 2019 11:38

 

Kejriwal announces compensation to victim's kin
1 week ago | December 08, 2019 11:37

After visiting the site, CM Arvind Kejriwal addressed the media:

"More than 40 people have died due to fire in factory. I have ordered a magisterial probe into this. The exact cause of the fire has not been determined. But those responsible for the fire will be punished strictly. I have also announced Rs. 10 lakh as compensation to those families whose members have died here. Moreover, all the injured will be treated on government expenses and Rs. 1 Lakh will be awarded to the injured," said Kejriwal.

 

 

President Kovind expresses his condolences
1 week ago | December 08, 2019 11:20

 

Politicians arrive at Fire accident, NDRF team swings into action
1 week ago | December 08, 2019 11:19

Several politicians including Akali Dal's Manjinder Sirsa, BJP's Anurag thakur, Hardeep Singh Puri, Vijay Goel, Vijender Singh, Manoj Tiwari are present at the site. CM Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders Satendra Jain and Imran Hussain are present at the spot.

Meanwhile, the NDRF team is in action rescuing those still stuck inside the factory premises. Death toll stands at 43 and over 60 people have been rescued as of now.

 

Delhi CM arrives at fire site
1 week ago | December 08, 2019 10:27

 

PM Modi reacts to Delhi fire fatalities
1 week ago | December 08, 2019 10:17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses grief at loss of life. Assures authorities help to victims.

 

Death toll rises to 43 : Delhi Police
1 week ago | December 08, 2019 10:15

Delhi police confirm death toll due to Anaj Mandi fire has risen to 43.

Rahul Gandhi and Dr. Harsh Vardhan react
1 week ago | December 08, 2019 10:12

Rahul gandhi expresses condolences  

Chandni Chowk MP and Union Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan expresses condolences

 

Delhi Fire Services brief on incident
1 week ago | December 08, 2019 10:06

"We had received a call at around 5:22 AM. Since the fire station is adjacent to this place (fire station), there was no delay in sending fire tenders. Initially four fire tenders were sent. But because lanes are narrow and congested, we had to physically go inside and rescue those trapped. Most of the injured were taken out by fire department personnel manually," revealed a fire personnel.

He added that all the victims have inhaled the rising smog and have fallen unconscious. He revealed that the fire had started in a factory which also housed the labourere working in the factory. He revelaed several people wer still stuck inside.

Amit Shah and JP Nadda express grief
1 week ago | December 08, 2019 10:01

 Home Minister Amit Shah expresses grief, orders swift help by authorities

BJP working president JP Nadda instructs BJP Karyakartas to provide help

 

CM Arvind Kejriwal reacts
1 week ago | December 08, 2019 09:53

Condoling the loss of life, CM Arvind Kejriwal informed that rescue operations are underway.

The Death toll in fire incident in Delhi's Anaj Mandi area climbs to 35 claim Delhi police. As of now, atleast 56 people have been rescued.

Fire breaks out at Delhi's Anaj Mandi
1 week ago | December 08, 2019 09:48

A massive fire broke out at a fire in Anaj Mandi in the national capital on Sunday. According to Delhi police, at least 32 people have died in the incident and more than 22 people have been rushed to the hospital. Soon after receiving the report, 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire and to carry out rescue operations. Given the intensity of the fire, 10-12 more fire tenders had to be sent at the spot. According to reports, more than 30 fire tenders were used in the operation.

Atleast 50 people rescued: Delhi police

Speaking to media, Deputy Fire Chief Officer Sunil Choudhary said, "A fire broke out in a 600 sq feet plot. It was very dark inside. It is a factory where school bags, bottles and other materials were kept." The officer further said the fire was of "medium category" and had been completely doused. Atul Garg, Chief Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service said, "Till now we have rescued more than 50 people, most of them were affected due to smoke." Rescue operations are currently underway. 

 

