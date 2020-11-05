Delhi Firecracker Sellers Urge NGT Not To Ban Crackers As Sales Plunge Amid Health Crisis

Delhi's largest firecracker market Sadar Bazar sales plunged amid the health and environment crisis with an average loss of 50 to 60 percent. The sellers in the market are requesting the National Green Tribunal (NGT) not to ban crackers ahead of the festival season.

In recent times only 10 shops in Sadar Bazar have received the certificate to sell green crackers- that causes less pollution comparatively and are allowed by the government. The number of shops dealing with firecrackers massively decreased from 70 to now just 10, over the last four years.

This year there is an increase in the variety of items available in green crackers as compared to last year, however, the COVID-19 pandemic and the daily deteriorating Air Quality Index (AQI), has further added to the misery of the firecracker business. It is estimated that the firecracker industry in the national capital with its new norms has the involvement of more than 50 thousand workers from making the cracker till packaging.

READ | 4 killed, 12 injured in blast at illegal firecracker godown in UP

'We would be devastated'

Speaking to ANI, Harjit Singh Chhabra, General Secretary, crackers Association, Sadar Bazar said, "mandatorily all the ten firecrackers shops at Sadar Bazar are selling green crackers, however, the overall selling percentage is very poor and this is hitting us directly after almost no work for six months."

He further requested the National Green Tribunal not take any such steps as banning crackers as it is a matter of their livelihood. "We would be devastated. Ban tobacco instead. Govt has opened liquor shops too after it was banned during the lockdown. We ask them not to bring us on roads", Chhabra said.

READ | NGT widens ambit of firecracker pollution cases beyond NCR, notices to 18 states, UTs

SN Chawla owner of a firecracker shop at Sadar said, "since the last few years we are facing hardships. We understand the crisis we are going through be it health or environment but we all are selling green crackers only. Last two years we had only three-four varieties and this year we have items but no customers. It's not only about us but it's about the livelihood of thousands."

NGT issues notices

Meanwhile, the NGT issued notices to 23 states and union territories regarding the imposition of a ban on firecrackers in the interest of public health and environment amidst the increasing pollution crisis and COVID-19 pandemic. The plea on Wednesday sought their stand on whether the use of firecrackers should be banned from November 7 to 30. Further similar notices were issued to the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) and four State governments on November 2. A response was sought from MoEF, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Police Commissioner of Delhi and the governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

READ | 3 killed, 11 injured in blast at illegal firecracker godown in UP

In a significant move, the Rajasthan govt banned sell of any kind of firecracker on November 2 and has decided to impose a hefty penalty of Rs 10,000 on shopkeeper if found selling crackers. Further, an amount of Rs 2,000 will be fined to the person if found using or allowing any kind of fireworks.



READ | National Green Tribunal seeks views on temporary ban on bursting firecrackers in Delhi-NCR

(With ANI inputs) (Representative image)