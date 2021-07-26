Delhi: Gang Who Extorted Money From People For Watching Porn Busted, Three Held

A gang of international extortionists, who used to blackmail people who watch porn by sending them fake police notice of fining them, has been busted by the Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police.

Three persons have been arrested and the search is on for more. The mastermind behind the whole racket lives in Cambodia from where he was operating the gang. DCP Cyber Cell, Anyesh Roy, said that the people were extorting money from common people by sending them legal notices for watching porn and fining them as a result of it.

The accused were identified as B Dhinushanth alias Dhinu, Gabrial James, and Ram Kumar Selvam. The mastermind B Chanderkant alias Chandru was operating the racket from Cambodia. They had extorted around Rs 30 lakh and used to buy cryptocurrency to divert funds.

"You watch and search for pornography on the internet. You shall be fined or pay a penalty to avoid arrest and embarrassment," it was a kind of notice that they used to send to people to extort money.

The activities were being noticed by Cyber Cell and a suo moto action was initiated by the police team.

The official said that during social media grievance monitoring it was found that few people have reported about a notice that they received purportedly from the Police, wherein they were told that they will be fined for a sum of Rs 3000 and the files on their computer have been blocked as a result of watching pornographic content on the internet.

It was when few people who didn't watch any adult content on the internet were sent notices, that the racket came into the spotlight and was finally busted. The technical analysis of bogus popup notices showed that they were being routed through foreign locations. The money trail led to multiple accounts operating from Tamil Nadu and a team was sent there. The police found that the accused had opened these accounts on the basis of fake documents.

The team launched a massive search in over 2000 km area and were able to nab B Dhinushanth alias Dhinu, the mastermind. He told the cops that his brother B Chanderkant alias Chandru was handling the operation from Cambodia. Following his interrogation, Gabrial James and Ram Kumar Selvam were also held by the police. The accused had opened 20 bank accounts all were opened on the basis of fake documents. They had extorted around Rs 30 lakh in the last five months. Later they used to buy cryptocurrency from extorted amounts.