Delhi Govt Bans Public Pandals, No Processions Permitted For Ganesh Utsav & Moharram

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Delhi government on Sunday, issued a circular banning the public pandals to be placed in the city during Ganesh Chaturthi. The AAP government also no permission will be granted for procession including for Moharram, advising people to celebrate the festivals at home. The circular also directed all district magistrates to ensure law and order and to monitor social media for communal posts.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has stated idol immersion will not be allowed during the upcoming festival in the Yamuna or any other water body, public place, ponds or ghats. Last year, the Delhi government had created aritifical ponds at public places for people to immerse idols, but cannot be done this year due to risk of large gatherings. Idol immersion in the Yamuna was banned following an order by the National Green Tribunal in 2015. A fine of Rs 50,000 will be imposed on the violators, it said.

CM Kejriwal has ruled out reopening schools till the COVID-19 situation gets under control. “I have received several messages from parents asking us not to open schools right now. I want to assure parents that we care about your children as much as you do. Till the time we are sure, we are not going to open schools. The safety and health of your children is very important to us,” he said in his Independence Day address on Saturday.

Delhi recorded 1,276 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the caseload to over 1.51 lakh, while the death toll rose to 4,188 with 10 new fatalities, authorities said. According to Sunday's health bulletin by the Delhi government, 5,667 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat and 12,604 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. A total of 18,721 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while the positivity rate stands at 6.81 percent. A total of 12,91,411 tests have been conducted till date. The number of active cases stands at 11,489, of which 5,809 are in home isolation. The recovery rate stands at 89.68 percent.

