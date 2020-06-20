Delhi HC Asks Govt To Take Action Against Hospital If Found Guilty Of Negligence In Duty

The Delhi High Court has directed the AAP government to conduct an investigation into the functioning of Primus Super Speciality Hospital over alleged negligence in treating a patient. A bench of Justice Navin Chawla observed that allegations levelled by the petitioner against Primus Super Speciality Hospital in Chankyapuri are of grave nature.

"The Delhi government is directed to carry out an investigation into the same and in case the hospital is found to have derogated in its duty in any manner, take appropriate action in this regard," the bench directed on Friday.

The petitioner, Prem Singh, lost his wife to Coronavirus on June 14. His 34-year-old daughter, who is permanently disabled, also experienced the symptoms. As her condition worsened, she was admitted to the Primus Super Speciality Hospital on June 18. However, the hospital did not conduct any test on her, citing non-availability of beds.

"In fact, she was almost thrown out of the hospital. This happened in spite of the Delhi Government website showing the availability of beds in the said hospital for COVID-19 patients," the plea added.

Patient admitted to another hospital

Following his petition, Singh’s daughter was admitted to Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, New Delhi. Advocate Hemant Gulati, filing the petition on behalf of Prem Singh stated that even though his daughter is admitted to another hospital, it is yet to test Singh and his son who may have contracted the disease. Advocate Anjum Javed, counsel for the Delhi government, said that he will request the concerned authority to immediately test the petitioner and his son.

Earlier on June 10, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had directed all major hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes of the national capital to display bed availability status (both COVID and non-COVID), charges for beds, and details of contact persons for admission on LED boards at their entry point itself. This decision was taken by Baijal in his capacity as the Delhi Disaster Management Authority Chairperson. According to him, this move would increase transparency and facilitate the public. Moreover, the Health Department has been advised to ensure that the data displayed on these LED boards is reconciled with the data available on the government portal.

(With inputs from ANI)