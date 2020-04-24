Delhi: Jama Masjid's Shahi Imam Urges People To Follow Lockdown Strictly During Ramzan

Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari on Thursday urged the Muslim community to follow the Coronavirus lockdown strictly as the holy month of Ramzan is set to begin from April 24. Bukhari stated that if we follow the government instructions, the country will be able to eradicate COVID-19 soon. The Shahi Imam added that prayers have to be offered at homes and social distancing must be maintained.

Similarly, the Imam of Kolkata's Nakhuda Mosque, Maulana Md Shafik Qasmi also urged the community to maintain social distancing across the month and also step out only when it is necessary. He added that everyone should follow the guidelines issued by the government and appealed everyone to refrain from any kind of social gatherings.

Coronavirus crisis in India

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 718 and the number of cases climbed to 23,077 in the country on Friday, with 37 more deaths and 1,684 fresh cases being reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 17,610 as 4,748 people were cured and discharged, and one patient migrated, the ministry said.

The country is currently in the second phase of the nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 and will go on till May 3. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. PM Modi has extended the lockdown till May 3, with a relaxation possibility in non-COVID hotspots after April 20.

