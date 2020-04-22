Advisory Issued To Journalists On COVID Precautions After 53 Test Positive In Mumbai

With the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases among journalists, Union Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, on Wednesday, has issued an advisory asking media persons to take necessary precautions while reporting from containment zones, hotspots and COVID affected areas. Moreover, the Centre asked media management to take care of field staff and office staff too. India's current Coronavirus case tally stands at 19984 with 640 deaths till date.

Centre advises journalists on COVID-19 precautions



Coronavirus Live Updates: Centre to pass ordinance to protect COVID warriors; cases- 19984

Assam & Rajasthan to test reporters

After journalists in Delhi and Mumbai tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19), both Rajasthan and Assam on Wednesday, have announced that they will test news reporters for the infection. Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that free COVID-19 testing will be done for reporters at Guwahati Medical College on April 25. Similarly, Rajasthan State Health Minister Raghu Sharma stated that the Gehlot government too will test reporters.

Rajasthan, Assam to test journalists for COVID-19 after 53 Mumbai journalists test +ve

53 journalists test positive

Sources state that 53 journalists - including videographers, reporters, photojournalists and cameramen of a TV news channel have tested positive for Coronavirus in Mumbai. BMC has tested 167 journalists, of which 53 have tested positive. After exposure to some of these COVID-19 positive journalists, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, on Monday home quarantined herself and is currently overseeing her duties from her home and is most likely to get tested this week.

Centre brings ordinance to end violence against health workers, details jail terms

Coronavirus in India

As of date, 15474 active cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 3869 have been discharged and Maharashtra reported the highest at 5218. 640 deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. PM Modi has extended the lockdown till May 3, with a relaxation possibility in non-COVID hotspots after April 20.

Karnataka to allow select activities in non-containment zones from April 23; details here