Delhi: Northeast Woman Called 'Coronavirus' Near DU, Hit By water Balloons

A woman from Northeast has alleged that she and her friend were hit by water balloons and called ‘Coronavirus’ by two men on a bike near Delhi University’s North Campus. The incident was reported to have happened on March 3 near Kamla Nagar. Following a police complaint, an FIR has been registered.

Speaking on the case, a senior police officer said that the incident happened in the afternoon and the police were informed immediately. An FIR was registered at Roop Nagar police station on Monday under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

The cop said the complainant was supposed to give a statement Monday but didn’t turn up, and may come on Tuesday instead. Another senior official confirmed that the complainant had mentioned she was called “Coronavirus” by those who threw the balloons at her.

Similar other cases

A student from Meghalaya at a DU college also alleged she had been similarly harassed Monday. In February, Northeastern students of Delhi University’s Kirori Mal College were also allegedly called “Coronavirus” by a group of fellow students. Some victims have taken to social media too to narrate their experiences.

47 cases in India, 4 in national capital

India on Monday registered 47 confirmed cases of the deadly coronavirus, also called COVID-19. The latest addition to the tally came from Pune were two new cases were reported from a civic-run hospital. Delhi has so far reported four confirmed cases of coronavirus.

According to a bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 1,49,883 passengers from COVID-19 affected countries have been screened at the Delhi airport and placed under surveillance. As many as 4,494 passengers from affected countries were screened on Monday, it said.

(With inputs from agencies) (AP photo for representation)

