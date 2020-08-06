Delhi Police Arrest Accused In Sexual Assault Case Of 12-year-old Girl From Pashchim Vihar

Two days after the incident, the Delhi Police has nabbed the accused in the case of sexual assault of a 12-year-old in Pashchim Vihar area. The victim's condition is currently serious and she is receiving treatment. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has announced a financial compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the family of the victim. À case has been registered under the POSCO Act.

Delhi Police has arrested the accused in the case of sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in Pashchim Vihar area. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/5ZfYS2ECNh — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

The Delhi CM has assured strict punishment for the accused in the case. The girl was also hit with a sharp object by the accused on the face and head at her Paschim Vihar home on Tuesday evening, the police had said.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal visited the girl at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here and accused the police of delay in arresting the accused.

She said the girl's condition was serious and doctors were not sure whether she would survive. "The girl has multiple head fractures and bite marks all over her body. She has been brutally assaulted to the extent that every body part has injury marks," Maliwal said.

Despite the brutal nature of the assault, two days have passed since the incident and the police have not arrested the accused yet, she pointed out. "I am summoning the DCP. I am going to ask him about the investigation," Maliwal said.

(With PTI Inputs)