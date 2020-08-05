DCW Issues Notice To Delhi Police After 12-year-old Brutally Raped In National Capital

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Wednesday issued a notice to the Delhi Police in connection with the alleged rape and brutal assault of a 12-year-old-girl in Paschim Vihar area of the national capital. The minor who was first admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital on Tuesday evening after she was recovered in a pitiful condition is now battling for her life at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi.

Taking serious cognisance of the matter, the DCW issued a letter seeking FIR details and a detailed action report by August 8.

“The Delhi Commission for Women has taken suo-moto cognizance on media reports of a horrific incident of rape with a 12 year old girl on 04.08.2020 in Paschim Vihar, Delhi. Reportedly, the girl was brutally raped and then the culprit(s) tried to kill her. Presently, she is fighting for her life in AIIMS, Delhi. It is reported that she was attacked by blunt objects and has injuries all over her body,” the notice read.

The victim suffered deep wounds

“This is a very serious matter. In light of the same, please provide the following information to the Commission. A) Copy of FIR registered in the matter. B) Whether any accused(s) have been arrested in the matter? If yes, please provide the details of the same. If not, please provide reasons for the same and the steps taken by the police to identify and arrest the accused. C) Detailed action is taken report in the case. Considering the gravity of the matter, please provide the sought information to the Commission latest by 08.08.2020,” the notice added.

The victim has suffered deep wounds all over her body. At the time she was found, the minor was bleeding profusely from the private parts. According to the Initial investigation, the minor's head and back was hit numerous times with some sharp weapon. Doctors at AIIMS are treating the minor where her condition remains critical. According to the report, the police have launched an investigation into the case after registering an FIR against the unknown miscreants under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and on charges of attempt to murder.

