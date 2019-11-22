Delhi Pollution Live Updates: Noida Chokes As AQI Inches Towards 'severe Plus' Category

After a short-lived relief, Delhi's air pollution levels inched towards the 'severe' zone and experts said the situation is likely to worsen in the next 24 hours. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), very low wind speed due to a western disturbance and high humidity due to shallow fog in the morning led to the accumulation of pollutants. The overall air quality index (AQI) in the national capital read 355 7:00 am on Friday. The level of air pollution in Ghaziabad on Friday also took a turn for the worse with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 414, which falls in the 'severe' category.

Speaking to ANI, residents complained of breathlessness and fatigue while moving outdoors in the morning and further appealed the government to take measures.

"My eyes were itching while I was jogging in the morning. Garbage burning is also a major issue here. A thick blanket of smog covers our ground in the morning," said a resident of the city. Another Ghaziabad resident, Lovely Sharma, said that she feels suffocated while running in the playground." I request the government to take necessary action and also conduct an investigation about the burning of garbage."

However, in Noida, air quality improved slightly today. At 9 in the morning, the AQI docked at 379, with PM 2.5 at 379 and PM 10 at 304. In the national capital, in several places, the AQI was in a 'very poor' zone while in some congested areas such as Wazirpur and ITO, the air quality plunged to the 'severe' category. An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. An AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday said that a comprehensive air plan for Delhi NCR had been developed identifying the timelines for abating and controlling the air pollution.

