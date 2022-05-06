Last Updated:

Delhi Rains: Several Parts Of The Capital Receive Rainfall, People Breathe Sigh Of Relief

After suffering from a severe heatwave for many weeks, some parts of Delhi have received rainfall on Friday afternoon, further delivering a much-needed relief.

After suffering from a severe heatwave for many weeks, some parts of Delhi have received rainfall on Friday afternoon, delivering a much-needed relief from the oppressive summer heat. Heavy rain poured in several areas of Delhi-NCR as well as in Noida. Apart from this, on Wednesday evening, May 4, a heavy downpour had also lashed in some parts of the nation’s capital.

Furthermore, following the rainfall, Delhi residents took to social media to express their comfort and excitement about the downpour. Images and videos of rain have flooded Twitter.  

Even though the Western Disturbance provided relief from extreme heatwave conditions in several regions of India, including Delhi, Rajasthan and others, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that a new heatwave which is likely to begin on May 5 in numerous regions of the nation and will expand to northwest India on May 6.

Fishermen are urged not to travel into the Andaman Sea for next 5 days

As per IMD, a low-pressure region might develop over the South Andaman Sea on May 6, 2022, and then would intensify into a ‘Depression’ during the next 48 hours with a northwestwards track. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations is probable over the Nicobar Islands today, and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations is very likely in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from May 6 to May 8.

Further, IMD clarified that fishermen are also urged not to travel into the Andaman Sea for the next five days, into the Southeast and East-central Bay of Bengal for the next four days, and the Westcentral Bay of Bengal for the following two days. 

PM Modi meets IMD & NDMA over monsoon readiness

In addition to this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over a high-level review meeting on Thursday. Heatwave preparedness was reviewed at the discussion, which took place on the same day when PM Modi arrived from his three-nation visit. Moreover, the forthcoming monsoon season was discussed.

According to media reports, PM Modi's discussion on the weather conditions with officials from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the IMD was one of the 7 to 8 meetings arranged for the day after his international trip.

IMD and NDMA reported on the continuance of high temperatures across the nation in March-May 2022 during the session. As per media reports, Heat Action Plans should be prepared by states and UTs as a common response at the state, district, and municipal levels.

All states have been encouraged to establish 'Flood Preparedness Plans' and adopt adequate preparedness steps in the event of southwest monsoon. The NDRF has been urged to establish a deployment strategy in flood-prone areas. The active use of social media for community sensitisation must be extensively implemented. 

