Delhi Records 3,460 New COVID-19 Cases; Containment Zones To Increase After Re-mapping

Delhi on Friday recorded 3,460 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the city to over 77,000-mark, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 2,492. Delhi has already surpassed Mumbai's Coronavirus tally and has become the worst-hit Indian city by the pandemic.

The Delhi health department bulletin said on Friday that sixty-three fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours,. The death toll from coronavirus in the city has risen to 2,492 and the total number of cases mounted to 77,240.

According to the bulletin, 47,091 patients have recovered, been discharged, or migrated so far. The city has 27,657 active COVID-19 cases. It said 4,59,156 tests have been conducted so far. The number of containment zones in the city stands at 280.

Containment zones increases in Delhi

The number of COVID-19 containment zones in Delhi will increase in the coming days after a re-mapping of such areas as authorities have decided to divide them into micro clusters for better surveillance and contact-tracing, officials said on Friday. As on Friday, there are 280 COVID-19 containment zones in the city.

In Northwest district, where the exercise has been concluded, there has been a rise in the number of containment zones from 21 to 28, an official said. In some districts, the process is yet to begin as officials are still redrawing the boundaries of the containment zones, another official said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had recently advised the Delhi government to implement the containment strategy recommended by the V K Paul Committee. The committee had recommended that the containment zones be drawn afresh and strict vigil and control maintained on their borders and the activities taking place in these areas. The amended or new limits of the containment zones should be ready by June 26, a 100-per cent survey of the zones should be done by June 30 and a comprehensive survey for the rest of Delhi should be done by July 6, according to the timetable.

House-to-house screening in Delhi by July 6

The AAP government on Wednesday, June 23, prepared a 'Revised COVID Response Plan' which envisages the completion of house-to-house screening in Delhi by July 6. This plan, based on the recommendations of the Dr.VK Paul Committee. The plan also aims at strengthening surveillance at the district level, review, and improvement of containment zone strategy, strengthening contact tracing, enhanced use of the Aarogya Setu app, and conducting a serological survey.

