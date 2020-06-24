Delhi Govt Prepares 'Revised COVID Response Plan'; Entire City To Be Screened By July 6

Quick links:
The AAP government on Wednesday, June 23, prepared a 'Revised COVID Response Plan' which envisages the completion of house-to-house screening in Delhi by July 6. This plan, based on the recommendations of the Dr.VK Paul Committee, assumes significance at a juncture when Delhi is witnessing a record spike in the number of COVID-19 cases. With 3947 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, Delhi's COVID-19 tally surged to 66,602 besides 2301 deaths. The plan also aims at strengthening surveillance at the district level, review, and improvement of containment zone strategy, strengthening contact tracing, enhanced use of the Aarogya Setu app, and conducting a serological survey.
Delhi govt prepares eight-point 'Revised COVID Response Plan' in line with recommendations of Dr VK Paul committee. The plan includes conducting sero-survey of 20,000 people across districts and house-to-house screening by July 6, among other measures.— ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2020
