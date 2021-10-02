Delhi Records Maximum Temperature At 35.7 Degrees Celsius

The national capital on Saturday recorded maximum temperature at 35.7 degree Celsius, two notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The relative humidity was recorded at 52 per cent and the minimum temperature at 26.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, it said.

The weather office has predicted a generally cloudy sky for Sunday.

The maximum and the minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

The IMD has issued a green alert for the city on Sunday in view of expected rains.

It uses four colour codes -- "green" means all is well, "yellow" indicates severely bad weather. It also suggests that the weather could change for the worse, causing disruptions in day-to-day activities.

An "orange" alert is issued as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply.

"Red" is when extremely bad weather conditions are certainly going to disrupt travel and power and pose a significant risk to life.

The air quality index was recorded in the "moderate" category at 126 at 7.05 pm, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)