Delhi Reopens Religious Places For Devotees Ahead Of Festive Season, Check Guidelines

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on October 1 said that all religious places should be permitted to open for visitors/devotees adhering strictly to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Health ministry and COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. As shared by ANI, the DDMA order is applicable till the intervening night of October 15 or until further orders are issued. However, large gatherings and congregations are still prohibited.

The religious places in Delhi have been mostly shut since April 19 when a fresh wave of coronavirus infections hit the national capital and engulfed the healthcare infrastructure into chaos. At the time, the government had also imposed another lockdown to stem the drastic increase of COVID-19 cases. As the coronavirus cases started witnessing a downward trend, the government has allowed the religious places to open from May 31 but prohibited worshippers from visiting the establishments. Now, the DDMA guidelines have allowed visitors inside the temple.

“Religious places shall be permitted to open for visitors and devotees subject to strict compliance of standard operating procedures (SOP) and adherence to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour (viz wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, regular hand washing, use of sanitiser, etc). However, large gatherings and congregations shall not be allowed,” said the DDMA in an order issued on Thursday night.

Maximum cap on visitors not mentioned

While visitors and worshippers will be allowed inside the temple, the DDMA has not mentioned the maximum cap on the number of visitors at any time. Additionally, in a separate order on Thursday, DDMA allowed the upcoming festivities such as Ramleela, Dussehra, and Durga Puja in public spaces with a range of conditions.

It has also been said that all District Magistrates and counterpart District DCPs shall be responsible for the strict enforcement of COVID Appropriate Behaviour including wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing. The DDMA guidelines correspond to multiple Indian festivals just around the corner. Durga Puja will be celebrated between October 11 and 14. Dusshera on October 15 followed by Diwali on November 4 and Chhat Puja on November 10.

IMAGE: Shutterstock