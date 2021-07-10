Delhi Revises Penalty For Noise Pollution; Increases Fines For Norms Violation To ₹1 Lakh

In an attempt to crack the whip on rising noise pollution, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee on Saturday revised the penalty and issued a notice informing that a hefty fine of Rs 10,000 -1,00,000 can be imposed for creating noise pollution. The proposal put forth by the Pollution Control Committee has also been accepted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

What are the latest provisions?

As per the latest notice issued by the pollution control body, a hefty fine of up to Rs 1 lakh can be imposed on the noise generated through diesel generator sets over 1000 Kilovolt-Ampere.

Under the updated norms, a fine will be levied on construction sites generating high pitched noises, including the use of machinery like generator sets. The provision also allows NGT to confiscate the plant causing noise pollution. If the construction equipment were found producing noise, more than the prescribed parameter, a heavy fine up to Rs. 50,000 can be imposed and the equipment will also be sealed.

The stringent measures have been put across to subside the noise pollution in Delhi and improve public health and living standards in the state.

Burning firecrackers in residential or commercial areas can invite a Rs 1000 fine as per the new provisions. The fine will be increased by three times if the crackers are bursted in the ‘silent zone’.

The use of firecrackers has received heavy condemnation from the Pollution Control Committee. The provision says, usage of firecrackers in public rallies, marriage ceremonies and other religious events, can lead up to a fine of Rs 10, 000 in commercial and residential zones and rs. 30,000 in the silent zone.

The silent zone includes areas neighbouring schools, colleges, hospitals and courts.

The implementation of the new rules is aimed at keeping the pollution level in check-in Delhi. The pollution control committee has asked the concerned departments to oversee the strict implementation of the new rules and also asked them to submit a report of the same every month.



Last year in August, NGT had directed the Delhi government to ensure that the noise pollution norms are enforced at the ground level and formed a committee for the same.



(Image: PTI)