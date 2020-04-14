Delhi Deploys Hi-tech Japanese Machines For Sanitisation To Tackle The Spread Of COVID-19

The national capital New Delhi which is one of the hotspots for the novel Coronavirus with the maximum number of cases started massive sanitisation drive using Japanese technology machines to curb the further spread of the virus. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday tweeted about the massive sanitisation underway in Delhi with hi-tech Japanese machines. The machines will be used in red and orange zones of the state on priority.

Massive sanitisation drive underway in Delhi. 60 machines, including 10 hi-tech Japanese machines, have been deployed pic.twitter.com/pwdb5CVNud — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 13, 2020

The hi-tech Japanese machines were used to sanitise Rajinder Nagar area in Delhi as a precautionary measure to limit the spread of coronavirus.

"Arvind Kejriwal had announced that these Japanese technology machines will be used in the entire city for sanitisation, especially in red and orange zones as a priority. These machines have been imported from Japan, and they can be adjusted according to space available. Ppm sodium hypochlorite solution has been used for the sanitisation drive," said Raghav Chadha, Rajinder Nagar MLA, AAP.

Pushpendra Mehra, Zonal Manager asserted that this is the first-time people are seeing this machine in an urban area. Earlier Agro-chemicals were used by the machine, but now ppm sodium hypochlorite solution is being used for sanitisation. Various precautionary measures, including sanitisation drives, are being taken by state governments to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Delhi COVID-19 cases so far

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Delhi is 1,154. Till now, 27 people have been cured and discharged, while 24 deaths have been reported. The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 9,152, including 7,987 active cases. So far, 856 patients have been cured and discharged while 308 deaths have been recorded, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health.

