Delhi HC Directs Officials To Use Aarogya Setu App To Curb Spread Of Coronavirus

The Delhi High Court on Monday has directed all the court officials to use the Aarogya Setu app in order to combat the spread of the Coronavirus. According to reports, the app is developed by the government of India to connect the people with essential health services.

According to a statement released by Registrar General Manoj Jain, the mobile application is "aimed at augmenting the initiatives of the Government of India, particularly the Department of Health, in proactively reaching out to and informing the users of the application regarding risks, best practices and relevant advisories pertaining to the containment of COVID-19." Along with this, the app also helps in contact-tracing.

BCD urges Delhi HC

Meanwhile, the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) on Monday urged the Delhi High Court to set up an app or any other mechanism for hearing more matters as some of the advocates are not able to hold video conferencing amid the lockdown period. According to reports, BCD Chairman KC Mittal wrote a letter to the Delhi High Court Chief Justice D N Patel and put forth the issues faced by them.

Read: Google introduces new features to prevent the spread of misinformation on COVID-19 pandemic

The Coronavirus Crisis

As the Coronavirus cases soared across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with the states' Chief Ministers to discuss the situation and get their feedback on whether the 21-day shutdown should be extended. Following the meeting, Telangana, Maharashtra and West Bengal became the latest states to extend the lockdown period, after similar moves by Odisha and Punjab earlier this week.

Earlier on March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of deadly coronavirus, stating that "social distancing" is the only way to contain the disease which is spreading rapidly across the world.

Read: Delhi transport dept provides alternative website after heavy traffic for assistance

According to the latest update of the Union Health Ministry, about 9,352 cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported in the country including 8,048 active cases. While 324 deaths have been reported overall, around 780 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Currently, the highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra and Delhi.

Read: Shillong doctor becomes Meghalaya's first COVID-19 patient; authorities impose curfew

Read: Maharashtra: Pune man fined for not wearing mask, roaming outside amid COVID lockdown

(With ANI Inputs)