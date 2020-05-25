Delhi's 117 Private Hospitals With 50+ Beds To Reserve 20% Capacity For COVID-19 Cases

As COVID-19 cases witnessed an upsurge in the national capital over the last few weeks, the Delhi government directed private hospitals and nursing homes with more than 50 beds to reserve 20 percent of their total capacity for admitting Coronavirus patients.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain made the announcement on Sunday, stating that all 117 private hospitals and nursing homes in Delhi, having a capacity of at least 50 beds must earmark 20 percent of the bedding capacity for patients suffering from the deadly virus.

The Delhi govt felt an imperative need to increase the no. of beds, dedicated to COVID19 patients. Hence, all 117 pvt hospitals/nursing homes with a capacity of 50 beds or more, have been directed to reserve 20% of their total bed strength for COVID19 patients. pic.twitter.com/dxpPOdwHit — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) May 24, 2020

READ | Two New Containment Zones Identified In Delhi, Seven De-contained

“It has been found that in the recent past majority of the beds earmarked for Covid-19 patients in dedicated private hospitals are occupied at any given time. Therefore, there is a need to increase the number of beds dedicated for Covid-19 patients in the private hospitals in the city,” the order, issued by director general of health services Dr Nutan Mundeja, said.

READ | Delhi: No Relaxation Given In Containment Zones; Govt Warns Of Action Against Violators

Delhi Govt allows hospitals to add 25 pc more beds

In exchange, the State government has allowed these hospitals to add 25 percent more beds by invoking the natural calamity or disaster clause in the Delhi Nursing Home Rules 2011.

The 117 hospitals will be allowed to charge COVID-19 patients as per their rates. But for the extra 25 percent beds allowed, they can charge non-COVID-19 patients only 50 percent of the treatment cost in the most economic category.

Delhi reported 508 new positive cases on Sunday, taking the count to 13,418. Out of the total 13,418 COVID-19 cases, 6,540 patients have recovered. According to the health bulletin, 30 more deaths were added to the death toll that now stands at 261.

READ | Delhi Simmers At 44.4 Deg C; IMD Issues Red Alert

READ | Aatma Nirbhar Bharat: Delhi Govt To Disallow Global Tenders Up To Rs 200 Crore